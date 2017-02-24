Here's what comes with a $41K ticket for 'The Residence' -- the most expensive luxury plane suite money can buy

We took a look inside The Residence, Etihad’s most expensive ticket option. The Residence is a full-on home in the sky, complete with a living room, double bed, and even a shower. A round-trip ticket from NYC to Abu Dhabi costs $US31,000 for one, and $US41,000 for two.

The Residence also comes with access to a secret lounge, hidden within the main Etihad lounge in JFK airport.

