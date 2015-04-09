Here are all the new ethnically diverse emoji Apple just added to the iPhone

Apple’s new version of its mobile operating system, iOS 8.3, is here, and with it come hundreds of new emoji. Apple has included a range of new skintones so emoji will better reflect the various races of people across the globe.

Here’s how they all look:

First up, all of the emoji that were previously “white” have been made a generic yellow that matches the most basic smiley-face emoji. They have also added more variety to the family emoji, including same-sex parents.

The traditional “white” emoji faces that users are familiar with are still there:

But luckily, these are no longer the only options available. To access the full range of emoji, just hold down any emoji on the keyboard once iOS 8.3 is installed to see the full range of options. If more varieties are available, they pop up.

The sports emoji are also diversified.

All in all, more than 300 new emoji have been added. The update also includes dozens of new flags.









