Ethique makes beauty bars that are plastic-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and sustainably sourced.

Its Tone It Down shampoo bars are meant to remove brass from blond and silver hair.

Each shampoo bar is equal to approximately three 350-milliliter bottles of liquid shampoo.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Here’s how purple shampoo bars are sustainably made. The brand Ethique creates various eco-friendly shampoo and conditioner bars, as well as skin and body products. The Tone It Down purple solid shampoo bars are meant to remove brass, especially on blond and silver hair. This shampoo has cacao butter to provide structure and hydration, jasmine oil, and beetroot extract, along with other cleansing ingredients. The beetroot extract helps remove the yellow tones from hair. Once the ingredients are melted together, workers mix in mica. Mica is a type of mineral that can naturally add color and shimmer to the bars. They also add sodium cocoyl isethionate, which is a coconut-derived mild surfactant and helps make the bars lather. Once everything is mixed, shampoo is filled into molds to set for two to four hours. Then the bars are unmolded by hand and packaged. While this specific bar works mostly to remove brass from blond hair, the brand creates bars for other hair types and concerns, like this one for dandruff and scalp problems, and this one for volume.

Ethique says its products are plastic-free, cruelty free, vegan, palm-oil-free, and ethically and fairly sourced. For its paper packaging, it uses certified compostable paper without chlorine or acid. And the brand says one shampoo bar is equivalent to three 350-milliliter bottles of a standard liquid shampoo and saves 2.7 liters of water. By making its beauty bars without plastic or as much water, Ethique is hoping to reduce the amount of plastic and water waste in beauty-product production.