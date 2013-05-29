The Hottest Inhabited Place On Earth Will Dazzle You With Its Bright Yellow-Green colours

The Danakil Depression, located in Ethiopia’s Danakil Desert, has been called the hottest inhabited place on the planet and dubbed “The Cruelest Place on Earth” by National Geographic.



The basin is home to the Afar people who withstand year-round averages temperatures of about 95 degrees Fahrenheit, although temperatures can reach as a high as 145 degrees.

The depression is about 328 feet below sea level, and features a lot of red rock, sulfur fields, and salt deposits.

Geologists believe that the salt was deposited gradually over time, as the nearby Red Sea periodically flooded into the region. The extreme heat in the desert vaporized the floodwaters, leaving only the salt behind.

In the Danakil, salt means money. The entire local economy depends on mining and trading the mineral.

Miners use traditional methods — camel caravans, pickaxes, and rope — to cut, pack, and ferry the salt out of the harsh basin.

It can be dangerous work, though. The heat can kill unprepared workers, and the occasional earthquake can split the ground and swallow camels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.