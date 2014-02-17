Ethiopia Airlines Hijacking Scare At Geneva: What You Need To Know

An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Rome has landed in Geneva after what’s believed to have been a hijacking incident.
Here’s what we know:
- Reuters reports a Geneva aircraft spokesman as saying a hijacked aircraft, an Ethiopian Airlines 767, has landed safely
- While flying over Sudan the plane set its squawk box to 7500 – the internationally recognised signal that pilots use for a hijacking in progress
- The plane passed its destination, Rome, and began circling over Geneva for more than 10 minutes before landing safely
- Geneva airport has been shut to traffic
- Ethiopia airlines issued a short statement saying the flight had been “forced” to continue to Geneva, but that all passengers and crew were safe
- Air Traffic Control audio contained an apparent request for asylum
It’s unclear who had control of the aircraft, or if any demands were made.
We’re covering the unfolding developments here.
