Ethiopia Airlines Hijacking Scare At Geneva: What You Need To Know

An Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Rome has landed in Geneva after what’s believed to have been a hijacking incident.

Here’s what we know:

Reuters reports a Geneva aircraft spokesman as saying a hijacked aircraft, an Ethiopian Airlines 767, has landed safely

While flying over Sudan the plane set its squawk box to 7500 – the internationally recognised signal that pilots use for a hijacking in progress

The plane passed its destination, Rome, and began circling over Geneva for more than 10 minutes before landing safely

Geneva airport has been shut to traffic

Ethiopia airlines issued a short statement saying the flight had been “forced” to continue to Geneva, but that all passengers and crew were safe

Air Traffic Control audio contained an apparent request for asylum

It’s unclear who had control of the aircraft, or if any demands were made.

We’re covering the unfolding developments here.

