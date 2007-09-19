Ethics: Have Blog? Want Free SF Hotel Room?

Hey, tech bloggers: Want a free hotel room?
A NYC-based mobile firm is willing to pay for your room at wireless trade show CTIA San Francisco if you take a briefing. “No strings attached,” writes PR rep Vijay S. Chattha. When contacted by phone, he wouldn’t disclose which company would pick up the bill — and then asked us if we thought the whole idea passed muster, ethically speaking. We say: If we’re going to sell ourselves out, we’d certainly like to know the parties involved beforehand. [Ed: Also, is it a really nice room?]
If you’re interested, the full email is after the jump. Drop a line to pick up your whirlpool suite.
Updated: Chattha responds.
Hi Dan,
Just curious, I am managing complimentary hotel rooms for select bloggers that want to attend for one of our NYC-based mobile clients.
They wanted me to find the top bloggers in mobile or tech and I thought about you.
No strings attached. Just a briefing between you and them on their business + future plans.
-vijay
—————————————————————
Vijay S. Chattha
Chief Talker
VSC Consulting
VSC = Visibility + Strategy + Creativity
Award Winning Public Relations & Digital Marketing Boutique
San Francisco | London
