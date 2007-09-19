Ethics: Have Blog? Want Free SF Hotel Room?

Hey, tech bloggers: Want a free hotel room?



A NYC-based mobile firm is willing to pay for your room at wireless trade show CTIA San Francisco if you take a briefing. “No strings attached,” writes PR rep Vijay S. Chattha. When contacted by phone, he wouldn’t disclose which company would pick up the bill — and then asked us if we thought the whole idea passed muster, ethically speaking. We say: If we’re going to sell ourselves out, we’d certainly like to know the parties involved beforehand. [Ed: Also, is it a really nice room?]

If you’re interested, the full email is after the jump. Drop a line to pick up your whirlpool suite.

Updated: Chattha responds.

Hi Dan,

Just curious, I am managing complimentary hotel rooms for select bloggers that want to attend for one of our NYC-based mobile clients.

They wanted me to find the top bloggers in mobile or tech and I thought about you.

No strings attached. Just a briefing between you and them on their business + future plans.

-vijay

—————————————————————

Vijay S. Chattha

Chief Talker

VSC Consulting

VSC = Visibility + Strategy + Creativity

Award Winning Public Relations & Digital Marketing Boutique

San Francisco | London

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.