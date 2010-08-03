Ethics Charges Against Rangel And Waters Mark The Nail In The Coffin For Democrats

It’s official. Rep. Maxine Waters has been charged by a House ethics panel with ethics violations, presumably resulting from her calls to the Treasury Department on behalf of a bank on which her husband was formerly a boardmember.



The news comes about a week after another longtime Democrat, Charlie Rangel, was hit with ethics violations.

Even before these charges, the Democrats were reeling, but now they’re toast.

Why do we think that?

Because the last time The House switched hands, corruption was a huge issue. In 2006, voters told exit pollsters that the “culture of corruption” among House GOPers was a key reason for voting them out.

So in addition to deficits, higher taxes (on some voters), a weak economy, two unpopular wars, and an unpopular healthcare bill, the Democrats are now vulnerable to their own culture of corruption charge.

Toast.

