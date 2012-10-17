Ethel Kennedy Sings Taylor Swift's 'Spectacular' Praises—Here's Today's Buzz

David Shankbone / WikipediaTina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, honouring the best in TV and film, this . “Having both Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on board to host this year’s festivities is a major coup,” said Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and late-night programming for NBC Entertainment. “Tina and Amy have a proven chemistry and comedic timing from their many years together on SNL to their successful co-starring roles in Baby Mama.”

Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez officially sign on to co-host Simon Cowell’s “X Factor.” The duo’s salaries will add millions to the budget–on top of an already enormous talent budget–with Britney Spears in the lead at $15 million.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will broadcast from Brooklyn the last week of October at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in tandem with the Brooklyn Nets’ season opener. The week of show broadcasts will be “other famous New York people”-themed, with Chris Rock, David Letterman, Stephen Colbert, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, Kelly Ripa, and Alicia Keys set to appear.

Sony pushes “Robocop” to 2014, moves “Elysium” to Summer 2013.

Les Moonves extends CBS employment contract through mid-2017. The president and CEO’s contract would have expired in 2015. Executive chairman Sumner Redstone says the new deal was “terrific news” for the company.

Lena Dunham tweets “Girls” premiere date will be “Jan 13th 2013 mami!”

Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman will executive produce a single-camera comedy about the stylist’s life.

After about a year of dating, Scarlett Johansson has split with her advertising exec boyfriend, Nate Naylor.

Ethel Kennedy continues to shower praise on her grandson Conor’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift. At the Robert F. Kennedy Gold Tournament in Hyannis Port, the family matriarch confirmed that Swift had purchased a home near the Kennedy compound, saying, “I’m happy that we’ll be neighbours. I’m thrilled.” See what else Ethel had to say about Swift being “game” below:



