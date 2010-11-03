Ethanol May Be Safe In The Short Run, But Watch Out For Political Risks

Risks in the commodity market continue to ratchet up for the ethanol producer. Corn, the chief feedstock for the US ethanol industry, is in the midst of the tightest supply situation in 15 years, owing to record demand and a disappointing harvest. Thankfully, ethanol supplies are also relatively tight (inventories at 11 month lows), encouraging domestic users to pay up for supply. As a result, ethanol margins remain in fairly good shape despite a 75% rally in corn, with the average Midwest plant seeing a minimum spot margin of 70 cents on every bushel of corn they take in (corn currently trading about $5.85/bu, from a low of $3.35). Declining natural gas prices have also helped improve profitability at the plant level.



Photo: Linn Group

Ethanol margins in forward months are another matter, owing to heightened political risk in the ethanol industry. The VEETC, also known as the Blender’s Credit, will expire Dec 31st without an extension from Congress. This 45 cent/gal tax credit is paid directly to the blender, who is the third party who mixes pure gasoline with ethanol to form the retail blends seen at your local gas station. With the help of this credit, blenders are encouraged to consume extra ethanol above existing federal mandates, even if ethanol trades at a small premium to gasoline (which it currently is). A number of proposals are currently on the table in the House of Representatives to extend ethanol legislation; without an extension, ethanol prices would likely lose significant ground to gasoline, in order to encourage continued robust domestic use.

Photo: Linn Group

The title, ‘E-15 arrives with a whimper, not a bang’ refers to the recent announcement that the EPA would raise the legal blending limit of ethanol to 15%, from 10%. This would give blenders the right, but not the obligation, to include more ethanol in gasoline; however, the use of ethanol blends above 15% are limited exclusively to vehicles made on or after the year 2007. While this may be expanded to model year

Photo: Linn Group

2001-2006 vehicles in mid-Dec, the bi-furcating of the market presents significant liability risk to the retailer, which will likely result in no extra consumption from E-15 for the next 6-12 months at a minimum. Other items of interest include ethanol plant openings/closings/earnings, a section discussing ethanol exports/imports, and a space detailing advances in next gen biofuels – such as cellulosic ethanol or algae oil biodiesel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.