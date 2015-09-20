Ethan Embry says this moment with Chevy Chase made up for starring in the 'horrible' 'Vegas Vacation'

Ethan Embry (L) in ‘Vegas Vacation.’

There have been five theatrically released National Lampoon’s “Vacation” movies, and actor Ethan Embry knows he starred in the one that is regarded by many to be the worst.

In 1997 he played Rusty Griswold in “Vegas Vacation,” where family patriarch Clark (Chevy Chase) packs up the family and heads to Las Vegas.

“It’s a horrible film, let’s face it,” said Embry while talking to Business Insider at the Toronto International Film Festival last week, where he was promoting his new movie “The Devil’s Candy.“

Embry was 17 at the time, so instead of trying to sneak into the casinos (as his character does in the movie) when he wasn’t filming, to keep out of trouble the actor said on his off days he would work in the production office helping out with wrangling extras and doing other menial jobs.

But his fondest memory is the attention Chase gave him.

“My favourite moment was Chevy teaching me physical comedy up in his dressing room,” the actor told BI. “Sitting there listening to him talk about certain gags and how to pull them off, what the tricks are. It was pretty cool. He was kind to me. I have fond memories of that guy.”

Though Embry doesn’t think the movie is good, he can’t escape it.

“Colleges all across America haven’t forgotten that I was Rusty,” he said with a laugh.

“I can’t go on a road trip without somebody in some college town saying to me ‘Poppa G!'”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.