The Oxford school shooting suspect and his parents were separated and put under suicide watch in jail, sheriff says

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard at a press conference Saturday, December 4 2021. Fox2 Detroit/YouTube

A school shooting suspect and his parents were placed under suicide watch in jail in Michigan.

Ethan, James, and Jennifer Crumbley are being held separately, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Ethan Crumbley is charged with the murders of four students at his school in Oxford Township.

The Oxford school shooting suspect and his parents were separated and put under suicide watch in jail, law enforcement said.

At a Saturday press conference, the sheriff of Oakland County, Michigan, said that 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, and his parents Jennifer and James Crumbley, were being held separately and were under “advanced watch” at the county jail.

“There is no indication that any of them were suicidal but out of an abundance of caution our amazing corrections team is doing suicide watches on all three of them,” Michael Bouchard said.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged on 24 felony counts, including four of first-degree murder and a terror-related charge, after four students were killed and seven injured at Oxford High School on November 30.

Crumbley, who was jailed on December 1 and is the sole suspect in the case, pleaded not guilty. His parents Jennifer and James Crumbley were also charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The couple gave Ethan Crumbley a gun four days before the shooting, prosecutor Karen McDonald said Friday. They “could have stopped it, and they had every reason to know that he was dangerous,” she said.

A screenshot of the register showing Ethan, James and Jennifer Crumbley’s entries, including mugshots Oakland County Jail

Jail records show that Ethan Crumbley’s parents, who were apprehended after an hours-long search, entered the jail at just before 3 a.m. Saturday. They are being held on a $US500,000 ($AU713,595) bond each, having been declared a flight risk.

They were labeled fugitives after they failed to show up at an arraignment Friday, leading to a manhunt. Their lawyers Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman said that the pair “were absolutely going to turn themselves in. It was just a matter of logistics.”