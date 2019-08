Texas teenager Ethan Couch and his mother have been caught in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after ordering Domino’s pizza from one of their phones. He was convicted of killing four people in a drunk driving incident in 2013 and sentenced to 10 years’ probation.

