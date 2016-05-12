'Affluenza' teen loses appeal -- will spend nearly 2 years in jail

Ethan Couch, appealed his sentence and was denied by Judge Wayne Salvant on May 11, 2016. On April 13, the “affluenza” teen, was sentenced to nearly two years in jail after violating his probation. In 2013, Couch killed four people while drunk driving and received 10 years probation for his crime.

