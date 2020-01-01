Here are the top 10 ETFs short sellers bet billions against in December

- Short-sellers poured billions into bets against exchange-traded funds in December, according to recent data from financial-analytics provider S3 Partners.
- Traders put over $US3 billion into the most-shorted ETFs, which were all bond-focused, as investors “are looking for interest rate movement leading into year-end,” said Ihor Dusaniwsky, the managing partner of predictive analytics.
- Here are the top 10 ETFs where traders increased their short positions in December.
Traders betting against exchange-traded funds poured billions into the positions in December, particularly bond-focused funds, according to a Monday note from S3 Partners, a financial analytics provider.
Three funds tracking bond benchmarks saw the biggest changes in shares shorted in December, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, the managing director of predictive analytics at S3 Partners.
Investors put their money into shorting bond ETFs because they “are looking for interest rate movement leading into year-end,” he wrote.
Traders betting against bond ETFs put more than $US3 billion into shorting shares of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG), iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF (LQD), and the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) in December.
Equity ETFs – such as the SPDR Financial Select Sector fund – were also present on the list. It’s important to note that shorting activity on ETFs that track major indexes is often indicative of hedging activity, rather than outright directional wagers.
Here are the top 10 ETFs where short-sellers increased short positions in December, ranked from lowest change in shares shorted to highest.
10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF
Ticker:
IWM
Short interest: $US11 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US256 million
Source: S3 Partners
9. iShares Gold Trust ETF
Ticker:
IAU
Short interest: $US479 million
Change in $ shares shorted: $US260 million
Source: S3 Partners
8. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF
Ticker: IGV
Short interest: $US988 million
Change in $ shares shorted: $US269 million
Source: S3 Partners
7. iShares China Large Cap ETF
Ticker:
FXI
Short interest: $US1.6 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US367 million
Source: S3 Partners
6. SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF
Ticker:
XLF
Short interest: $US2.9 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US439 million
Source: S3 Partners
5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Ticker:
VTI
Short interest: $US2.1 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US483 million
Source: S3 Partners
4. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
Ticker:
QQQ
Short interest: $US12.6 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US849 million
Source: S3 Partners
3. iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF
Ticker:
AGG
Short interest: $US3.4 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US873 million
Source: S3 Partners
2. iShares IBOXX $ Investment-Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Ticker:
LQD
Short interest: $US4.1 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US915 million
Source: S3 Partners
1. iShares IBOXX High-Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Ticker: HYG
Short interest: $US7.1 billion
Change in $ shares shorted: $US1.3 billion
Source: S3 Partners
