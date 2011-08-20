ETFs: How to Give Your Portfolio Access to the Rapidly Growing ETF Industry

(List compiled by Becca Lipman. Data sourced from ETFdb and Finviz.)



The number of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on the market are rapidly increasing. There are nearly 1,300 at present there are hundreds more in the works.

Specialist funds, which have proved most profitable to the ETF industry in recent years, represent a great many of them. The narrow industry focus allows investors to bet on a larger trends instead of a single company’s performance, or a diverse group of unrelated industries (e.g the S&P500).

“The past few years have seen investors embrace a lithium ETF, rare earth metals ETF, and smartphone ETF. Last month First Trust launched SKYY, the first cloud computing ETF, and the product quickly raked in more than $50 million in assets. Recent SEC filings laying the groundwork for future products have included ideas such as a cement ETF and a railroad ETF.”(via ETFdb)

Now a new ETF idea has entered the scene based on an idea so simple that it may just be brilliant: The ETF-ETF. After all, as the ETF industry expands and grows its assets, why not capitalise on the big picture?

Michael Johnston of ETFB argues it would be hard to amass enough “pure plays” to create the EFT-ETF that are both publicly traded and have at their core “other operations that have a more meaningful impact on bottom line profitability.”

However, he provides some ideas on what could make up the core of an ETF-ETF based on meaningful ETF-related operations. We list them in detail, along with his comments, below.

If an ETF-ETF comes to market, would you be interested?

Here is a list of companies with an exposure to the rapidly growing ETF industry.

analyse These Ideas (Tools Will Open In A New Window)

1. Access a thorough description of all companies mentioned

2. Compare analyst ratings for all stocks mentioned below

3. visualise annual returns for all stocks mentioned

1. TD AMERITRADE Holding Corporation (AMTD): Investment Brokerage Industry. Market cap of $8.54B. Might be undervalued at current levels, with a PEG ratio at 0.93, and P/FCF ratio at 10.37. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -15.9% below its SMA20, -20.94% below its SMA50, and -26.85% below its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 8.24% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 17.67%.

2. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Asset Management Industry. Market cap of $25.63B. Might be undervalued at current levels, with a PEG ratio at 0.77, and P/FCF ratio at 6.13. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -15.4% below its SMA20, -20.34% below its SMA50, and -30.02% below its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.83% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 15.49%. “BONY touches several different aspects of the ETF industry, serving a number of different ETF issuers in various ways. Growth in ETF assets and trading activity should boost earnings for BK.”

3. BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Asset Management Industry. Market cap of $41.68B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -10.1% below its SMA20, -15.88% below its SMA50, and -18.19% below its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 8.86% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 12.25%. “The world’s largest money manager has a major stake in the ETF industry after acquiring iShares from Barclays in 2009. Of course, BlackRock also has operations in just about every other aspect of the investment business, including mutual, closed end funds, and managed accounts.”

4. Citigroup, Inc. (C): Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $87.18B. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.52). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -19.53% below its SMA20, -25.63% below its SMA50, and -35.48% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 21.47%.

5. Credit Suisse Group (CS): Foreign Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $34.78B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -19.33% below its SMA20, -26.73% below its SMA50, and -33.93% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 15.09%.

6. Deutsche Bank AG (DB): Foreign Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $41.14B. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.23). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -18.71% below its SMA20, -25.41% below its SMA50, and -29.04% below its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 6.29% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 17.63%. “Deutsche is another company that is involved in the ETF industry in several different ways; from the partnership with PowerShares to services offered to other issuers.”

7. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Asset Management Industry. Market cap of $8.05B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -19.77% below its SMA20, -25.53% below its SMA50, and -31.38% below its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 7.46% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 18.41%. “The mutual fund giant acquired PowerShares in 2006, and growth in the ETF unit has translated into an increased impact on the company’s bottom line.”

8. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW): Investment Brokerage Industry. Market cap of $15.18B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -14.77% below its SMA20, -21.39% below its SMA50, and -29.87% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 17.16%. “Schwab is another latecomer to the ETF space that has seen impressive growth in assets. While Chuck probably doesn’t earn much from management fees–expense ratios are among the lowest in the industry–growth of ETF assets boosts the company’s revenues in other ways (such as trading commissions).”

9. State Street Corp. (STT): Regional Banks Industry. Market cap of $17.55B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -15.61% below its SMA20, -21.97% below its SMA50, and -26.41% below its SMA200. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 17.16%. “The firm behind the ultra-popular GLD and SPY would of course be included in any “ETF ETF,” as the Boston-based company is one of the largest issuers of ETFs. Similar to BlackRock, STT is a diversified financial giant, with operations in just about every corner of the industry.”

10. UBS AG (UBS): Foreign Money centre Banks Industry. Market cap of $29.24B. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading -13.99% below its SMA20, -20.33% below its SMA50, and -24.27% below its SMA200. The stock has had a couple of great days, gaining 7.49% over the last week. The stock has performed poorly over the last month, losing 10.68%. “Another European financial behemoth, UBS has been involved in the U.S. ETF industry for a bit longer. Currently, the UBS suite of products consists of a number of commodity and MLP-focused ETNs, as well as a unique VIX-related product (XVIX).”

Interactive Chart: Press Play to see how analyst ratings have changed for the stocks mentioned above. Analyst ratings sourced from Zacks Investment Research.



<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.