Audiences gave ‘Eternals’ the worst reviews of any Marvel Studios movie, according to CinemaScore

“Eternals” received a B grade from CinemaScore, a company that surveys audiences on opening night.

It’s the worst CinemaScore grade for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Only one other MCU movie has received a grade below an A-.

Marvel’s latest movie, “Eternals,” opened over the weekend with $US71 ($AU96) million.

That was in line with analyst projections and the fourth biggest domestic debut of the pandemic, but still an underwhelming result for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

It’s also the worst reviewed movie of the MCU with a 48% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

A B grade is disappointing by Marvel standards. Only one other MCU movie has received a grade less than an A-: 2011’s “Thor.”

Below is how audiences graded all 26 MCU films, according to CinemaScore:

CinemaScore grade: A+ ‘Black Panther’ Disney/Marvel Studios “Avengers” (2012) “Black Panther” (2018) “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) CinemaScore grade: A ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ Marvel Studios “Iron Man” (2008) “Iron Man 2” (2010) “Iron Man 3” (2013) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014) “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015) “Ant-Man” (2015) “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) “Doctor Strange” (2016) “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (2017) “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017) “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) “Captain Marvel” (2019) “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019) “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021) CinemaScore grade: A- ‘Black Widow’ Marvel Studios “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) “Ant-Man and the Wasp” (2018) “Black Widow” (2021) CinemaScore grade: B+ Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘Thor’ (2011) Marvel Studios “Thor” (2011) CinemaScore grade: B Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) in Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS. Photo by Sophie Mutevelian. ©Marvel Studios 2021 “Eternals” (2021)