‘Eternals’ has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score out of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies

From left: Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, and Barry Keoghan in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

“Eternals” has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any MCU movie.

It currently has a 63% score on the site.

2013’s “Thor: The Dark World” was previously the lowest with 66%.

The critics have spoken and they aren’t into “Eternals.”

The latest Marvel movie, opening in theaters on November 5, about a group of immortal beings who protect Earth (except during that whole Thanos thing) currently has a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 63%.

That makes it the lowest-ranked Marvel Cinematic Universe title on the review aggregation site.

It unseats 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” which previously had the lowest critics score with 66% and an audience score of 75% (“Eternals” does not have an audience score at the time of this story).

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna called “Eternals” Marvel’s weakest film in years.

Angelina Jolie as Thena in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

“‘Eternals’ tried to do too much,” Acuna wrote, “it wanted to be a romance and an end-of-world spectacle while introducing 10 new diverse heroes, multiple villains, and another potential antihero. Sadly, there were too many cooks in the kitchen.”

The movie has an ensemble cast that includes Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, and Kit Harington.

Also on the lower-end of Rotten Tomatoes critic scores in the MCU are 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” with 67% and 2010’s “Iron Man 2” with 72%.

The MCU title with the highest Rotten Tomatoes score is 2018’s “Black Panther” with 96%, followed by 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” and 2008’s “Iron Man” which both are at 94%.