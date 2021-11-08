‘Eternals’ star Lauren Ridloff says it was ‘a bummer’ that some of her scenes were cut

Lauren Ridloff tells Insider about some of the changes made to the story in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios, Insider

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Eternals.”

Lauren Ridloff tells Insider some of her scenes were cut from the final film.

Though it was a “bummer,” she’s not concerned since the film’s end said the Eternals will return.

If you were hoping to see more of Makkari in “Eternals,” some of her scenes were left on the cutting room floor.

“There were a lot of things that were taken out, but that’s not just my scenes and my character,” Lauren Ridloff told Insider, adding that the script was “always evolving” over the six months they shot the film.

“Yes, some of my scenes were taken out, which is a bummer, but it was really great to see some other scenes,” Ridloff said.

During an October interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ridloff said there were a lot of changes in the making of the movie and that the final cut was different.

Though Ridloff didn’t share what any of those cut scenes were, in an interview with USA Today, the actress hinted at a deleted sequence in which the Eternals were all sitting together in a circle with closed eyes. Harry Styles, who was revealed as Thanos’ brother in the film, was present for the scene as well.

Despite the film’s edit, Ridloff said it was cool to see how people at the world premiere in October reacted to Makkari when she came on screen.

“That meant so much to me. People were clapping and cheering and they’re like, ‘Yes, girl power,'” Ridloff told Insider, adding, that overall, it doesn’t bother her that she may have had a few less scenes “because the whole point of this movie was to introduce 10 Eternals.”

“And, at the end of the film,” she continued,” it said it very clearly that the Eternals will be returning.”

Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) in Marvel Studios’ ‘Eternals.’ Photo by Sophie Mutevelian. ©Marvel Studios 2021

Ridloff’s character, Makkari, made it through the film alive and is one of three characters to be greeted by Styles’ Marvel superhero, Starfox, in one of the film’s end-credits scenes. Surely, Makkari’s set to go on adventures with him now to save the rest of her friends.

Still, we’d love to see how she spent more of her time on Earth thieving some of the world’s greatest art and artifacts. Fans are also asking for more of Makkari and Druig, who have quickly become a new favorite Marvel pairing because of their effortless chemistry in the film.

Release the Makkari cut.

“Eternals” is in theaters now.