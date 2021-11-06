‘Eternals’ star Kit Harington reacts to film’s end-credits scene and teases when fans can expect to see him again

Kit Harington tells us about filming his ‘Eternals’ post-credit scene. Insider

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Eternals.”

Kit Harington appears in the film’s final end-credits scene, teasing what’s next for his character.

Harington told Insider when he was cast he believed he’d “be in some future version of some movie.”

Kit Harington may only be in “Eternals” for a few minutes, but his character, Dane Whitman, returns at the film’s end with an important scene teasing his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the film’s second end-credits scene (you can read about them both here), Dane opens a box with a mysterious sword inside. Just as Dane musters the courage to touch it, an offscreen voice asks Mr. Whitman if he’s sure about that life choice before the scene cuts to black.

What’s the deal with that sword that looked like it wanted to cling to Dane’s skin and what does it mean for his future?

“We filmed it after filming the main thrust of the movie and I was really excited by it,” Harington recently told Insider of the secret end-credits scene.

“I [was] kind of excited that Dane comes into contact with this sword, that we hear this mysterious voice that asks him if he’s ready,” he continued. “I think it’s a really strong ending to the movie with that final credits sequence. He turns around and it’s blackout. It makes me want to see what’s next, and the fact that might include me is exciting.”

The end-credits scene may mean Harington is on his way to becoming the Black Knight.

Dane Whitman makes his first appearance in ‘Avengers’ No. 47 in 1967. Here he is as his alter ego, Black Knight, on the cover of ‘Avengers’ No. 48. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

In the comics, the sword (or the Ebony Blade) has been passed down generations from Sir Percy of Scandia, who was given the mantle of The Black Knight to serve and protect King Arthur.

The sword, forged during the Middle Ages to rival King Arthur’s Excalibur sword, is one of the most powerful weapons on Earth. Still, it comes with a curse that slowly makes its wielder a bloodthirsty killer and drives them insane.

Dane eventually takes up the mantle of the Black Knight and even becomes a member of the Avengers.

Harington said he’s read online speculation about where his character could go. For now, he’s not really sure of what the future holds or how Marvel may adapt Dane.

There have been a few iterations of the character since his comic introduction in 1955’s premiere issue of “Black Knight.” Whitman first appeared over a decade later in Avengers issue No. 47.

“I’ve obviously read stuff on the internet about who he is or could be,” Harington said of Whitman. “That’s all very interesting, but … things change in the movie world and I don’t want to try and like second-guess what I might be doing.”

That makes sense, especially since the mystery voice warning Dane of the blade’s danger was none other than Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which director Chloé Zhao confirmed to Fandom.

Ali was announced as the vampire/hybrid Blade at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. It sounds like things could become very interesting for Dane, indeed.

Harington hasn’t tried on a costume yet.

Dane Whitman as the Black Knight in 2021’s ‘Black Knight: Curse of the Ebony Blade.’ Marvel Comics

If and when Dane does take up the mantle of the Black Knight, the comic character notably wears a helmet and suit of armor.

When asked if he’s tried on any sort of costume yet, Harington smiled, telling Insider with a chuckle, “No, I haven’t.”

Kit Harington chuckles when we ask if he’s seen a helmet or tried on any costume yet related to where Dane’s character may go. Insider

Where will we next see Dane again? Likely in a movie.

If you’re wondering if we’ll see Dane again in a Marvel series or movie, it sounds like it will be the latter.

“When I took on this part, there’s the idea that I would be in some future version of some movie somewhere, playing a continuation of this character in some iteration,” Harington said of when we could possibly see Dane next. “But that’s all I really know.”

That last detail is interesting since, as we noted, there have been a few different iterations of the character. In the comics, over 10 characters had the title of the Black Knight and, in the past decade, a young woman appeared as a version of the character as well.

Now that we know Blade’s voice is in the end-credits scene, it’s possible Dane could appear in the upcoming “Blade” reboot movie.

No one’s sending Dane to Disney+. It sounds like he’ll continue to appear on the big screen. Marvel Studios

Harington said when he was approached for the role by “Eternals” producer Nate Moore that “the future looked quite interesting” for Whitman.

If he eventually grabs that cursed sword, we agree.

Harington has a few words for anyone who considers themselves #TeamDane, who seems pretty pure of heart at the moment, after seeing “Eternals.”

Kit Harington says he’s ‘Team Protect Dane at all costs.’ Insider

When Insider said we were “Team Protect Dane at all costs,” Harington burst out in laughter. “I like that. Team Protect Dane at all costs,'” he replied with a grin.

Also starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek, “Eternals” is in theaters now.