‘Eternals’ has 2 must-watch end-credits scenes. Here’s what they mean for future Marvel movies.

Everything changes for Dane and Sersi by the end of ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Marvel’s “Eternals.”

There are two extra scenes after the movie ends, one of which hints at a hero’s origin story.

One scene reveals a new character played by a superstar.

Marvel’s next big movie, “Eternals,” has two must-see scenes for fans.

You know the drill by now. If you head out to see the film in theaters, make sure to stay until the very end for not one, but two end-credits scenes that reveal a shocking new character and tease the origins of another hero in the making.

If you left early or saw the scenes and were a bit puzzled, we have you covered.

In the first end-credits scene, a superstar musician makes an unexpected appearance

Makkari and Thena meet an unexpected guest aboard the Domo at the end of ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

After the main credits roll, we return aboard the Domo where Thena (Angelina Jolie), Druig (Barry Keoghan), and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) are traveling in space in search of other Eternals to enlighten them of everything they’ve learned about the true nature of their maker, the Celestial Arishem.

Unaware of what happened at the film’s end (Arishem scooped up the remaining Eternals – Kingo, Phastos, and Sersi – from Earth to punish them for stopping the creation of another Celestial), Makkari tells the others that it’s been a week since she’s heard from the rest of the group.

“It’s like they disappeared,” Makkari says.

“Arishem,” Thena responds, adding that they need to return to Earth.

Suddenly, there’s a disturbance down the hallway of the ship. A small creature enters and gives a large, over-the-top introduction to a man who slowly enters the frame. (We’re slightly questioning Domo’s security system.)

“Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox,” says the creature.

In walks Harry Styles in a red, white, and gold costume.

Styles doesn’t walk in like this, but he certainly makes an entrance. Isabel Infantes – PA Images/Getty Images

“What a pleasure to make your acquaintance my fellow Eternals,” Starfox says before telling his comrade he doesn’t need to introduce him every time he enters a location.

Thena interrupts the two as they quibble to ask what’s on everyone’s mind, “Who are you?”

Styles’ character meets Thena’s gaze and introduces himself as another Eternal.

“I’m Eros. This is Pip,” he says of his traveling companion, adding, “And you are as beautiful as the legends say.”

Druig suspiciously asks what the two want, and Eros claims he’s there to help.

“Your friends are in big trouble and we know where to find them,” Eros says as the scene ends.

Here’s what to know about the Mad Titan’s (very handsome) brother, Eros, aka Starfox, played by Harry Styles

Welcome to the MCU, Harry Styles. Styles happens to share a pretty uncanny resemblance with the Marvel character. Marvel Comics, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If you’re a big Styles fan, you may not have been as surprised to see the singer show up in the film. For months, fans speculated that Styles may star in the superhero franchise.

While speaking with Insider, Ridloff shared the scene was filmed in January during reshoots, saying, “That’s when they had added that scene and I was shocked because I didn’t even know exactly what we were shooting until we got there on set that day.”

Eros made his first comic appearance in 1973’s “The Invincible Iron Man” issue No. 55. A charming Eternal who can control others’ emotions (similar to Druig’s powers in the film), Eros has teamed up with various heroes to take down Thanos. He even joined the Avengers where he was given the name Starfox. At one point, he made a group called the Dark Guardians while trying to prevent his brother’s resurrection.

Though he’s a hero, at heart Eros is an adventurer and quite the womanizer (you may have picked up on that from his brief flirtation with Thena). It’s gotten him into some hot water in the comics.

Who was the character who introduced Starfox? That’s Pip the Troll.

Pip’s backstory is revealed in Warlock issue No. 12 from 1976. Marvel Comics

A former prince, Pip was transformed into a troll after befriending a group of them and drinking their ale. After getting into trouble, the mischievous creature became Adam Warlock’s traveling companion (and Marvel’s comedic relief).

Originally introduced in 1975’s “Strange Tales” issue Vol. 1 No. 179, Pip likes to go out, party, and get girls – something that makes him a perfect sidekick to Eros.

Not going to lie, Pip’s kind of a creep in his origin issue story. Here he’s seen with Adam Warlock. Marvel Comics

In the comics, Warlock eventually gave Pip one of the Infinity stones, the space stone, to hold onto. Pip used it to teleport and was around it for so long that it eventually gave him the ability to teleport. We’ll have to wait and see if the MCU version of Pip was ever around any Infinity stones.

How do these two fit into the future of the MCU? They’ve run into a lot of familiar faces.

Eros has connections to a lot of characters in the MCU, most notably Kang the Conqueror, who was just introduced in “Loki,” which leads to Eros using time-travel technology.

In the comics, Starfox is friends with Mar-Vell (the character played by Annette Bening in “Captain Marvel.”) Maybe this version of Starfox knows Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. After all, she was busy checking on other places affected by the Blip during “Avengers: Endgame.”

Starfox has had ties with She-Hulk, who is receiving a Disney+ series. Marvel Comics

Pip, meanwhile, has had a run-in with the Fantastic Four and Professor Xavier of the X-Men and could be a link to introducing them into the MCU down the line.Both Eros and Pip have had ties to Adam Warlock, a character who will be formally introduced in 2023’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” We wouldn’t be surprised if Starfox popped up briefly in the sequel. Starfox has also been linked with She-Hulk, who’s receiving her own Disney+ series.

At the end of “Eternals,” Starfox seems set on helping the others face Arishem, a Celestial who decides what planets get to live and die. Maybe Starfox is rallying a group to go up against the Celestials.

In the second end-credits scene, Dane Whitman encounters a suspicious sword.

Kit Harington as Dane Whitman in ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios

Back in London, Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) is in a large room, likely at the Natural History Museum where he works. A long wooden box is laid out on a table.

Whitman is uncertain about whether or not to open the box. Talking to himself, he gives himself a pep talk saying, “You can do this.”

Whitman opens the box to reveal a sword. There’s writing scrawled on the box above it. Whitman translates it to read, “Death is my reward.”

“I’m sorry. I have to try,” Whitman says as he reaches out to the sword.

A mystery voice offscreen interrupts Whitman before he can touch the sword saying, “Sure you’re ready for that Mr. Whitman?”

What was that sword? Say hello to the Ebony Blade.

Dane Whitman is seen in one of the newer runs of ‘The Black Knight’ with the Ebony Blade. Marvel Comics

The Ebony Blade, which goes by a few names – “The Cursed Black Sword,” Midnight Blade, the “Dark Sword,” and (our personal favorite) “Chaos the Doombringer” – was forged by Merlin as a counter to Excalibur and, in the comics, belonged to Sir Percy of Scandia, King Arthur’s best warrior. With the sword, Sir Percy took on the heroic mantle of the Black Knight.

The Ebony Blade is supposed to be one of the most powerful weapons on Earth. In the comics, it’s able to cut through anything (except maybe Adamantium; that’s up for debate) and can repel magic (very useful since the MCU is starting to deal with the multiverse). If you unleash the sword’s full power, it will envelop the wielder in a suit of black armor, which, you have to admit, sounds pretty cool.

Overall, it sounds like a very useful weapon, right? Yes and no.

One of the original ‘The Black Knight’ comics from the 1950s. Marvel Comics

Unfortunately, the sword comes with a price. Anyone who wields the blade is subjected to its dark magic, a curse that slowly causes its owner to become bloodthirsty and eventually drives them mad. (Think “The Lord of the Rings” and Gollum.) According to a 2021 run of “The Black Knight,” in the wrong hands, the sword has the power to “destroy worlds.” Not great.

Over time, the sword was passed down from Sir Percy to Nathan Garrett, Dane’s uncle. In the comics, Garrett used the sword to take on the villainous persona of the Black Knight.

In addition to the Black Knight, other Marvel characters, including Black Panther, Valkyrie, and Sersi have used the sword over time.

Whitman is taking the first steps towards his own superhero journey. The Black Knight is likely on the way.

Dane Whitman makes his first appearance in ‘Avengers’ No. 47 in 1967. Here he is as his alter ego, Black Knight, on the cover of ‘Avengers’ No. 48. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics

At the end of “Eternals,” Dane tries to tell Sersi what’s been going on with him the entire movie while she’s been off saving the planet. Dane’s been doing some research into his ancestry and mentions that his “family history is complicated.”

Before he can say more, Sersi is kidnapped by Arishem before Dane’s eyes.

The post-credits scene picks up with what Dane likely wanted to share with Sersi in the discovery of this mystery sword.

Comic fans likely became giddy when they saw the sword. In the comics, Dane eventually wields the sword and takes on the mantle of the Black Knight, reclaiming the title as a hero who eventually works alongside and joins the Avengers.

Dane Whitman is seen flying in on his horse (yes, that’s a thing) to aid the Avengers in a 2021 run of ‘The Black Knight.’ Marvel Comics

At the film’s end, a mystery voice warns Dane just as he’s about to touch the blade. Who was that?

It could’ve been Sir Percy’s spirit trying to warn his descendant of the blade’s curse. In the comics, Sir Percy visits Dane from time to time to offer guidance.

We don’t know how long Dane will heed that warning. After all, he probably wants to try and help save his girlfriend (if he can still call Sersi that).

Harington told Insider when he took the part of Dane, the idea was to ‘be in some future version of some movie.’

Kit Harington speaks with Insider about getting cast as Dane and what the future may hold. Marvel Studios, Insider

Harington recently told Insider that he was “kind of excited that Dane comes into contact with this sword,” when asked about filming the post-credit scene.

“That we hear this mysterious voice that asks him if he’s ready,” he continued, “it makes me want to see what’s next and the fact that might include me is exciting.”

Harington said that he’s aware of the online speculation about the potential trajectory for his character in the MCU, but he’s not really sure what’s next. Still, he hinted we’ll see his character again on the big screen instead of a Disney+ series.

“When I took on this part, there’s the idea that I would be in some future version of some movie somewhere, playing a continuation of this character in some iteration, but that’s all I really know,” Harington admitted.

“I’ve obviously read stuff on the internet about who he is or could be,” Harington said. “That’s all very interesting, but … things change in the movie world and I don’t want to try and like second-guess what I might be doing.”

“Eternals,” also starring Gemma Chan and Salma Hayek, is in theaters now.