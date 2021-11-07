17 details you may have missed in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

- Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “Eternals.”
- There are many obvious references in “Eternals.” Insider rounds up some of the best nods and behind-the scenes details you may have missed.
- Captain America’s shield shows up briefly and there’s a nod to Ajak’s first comic appearance.
Here, the ship is named after the character.
In an interview with French outlet jeuxactu.com, which has been translated, director Chloé Zhao said Snyder’s interpretation of the hero inspired her the most because of his approach to the myth in an authentic way.
She added that “Ikaris is of course our own take on Superman.”
“We had worked in collaboration, my husband and I, coming up with different name signs for each of the characters,” Ridloff said, adding that the duo incorporated some Easter eggs into two of the signs as nods to Douglas and one of their two sons.
“Kingo, obviously, it’s based on his power. He shoots lasers, he has laser guns, and then he also is a Bollywood dancer,” said Ridloff. “It also happened to be the name sign of my youngest son, Wyatt.
The name sign for Makkari also incorporates the name sign for Lauren’s husband.
“It’s really close to the ear and we picked that because I don’t know if you could see in the movie, but Makkari tends to wear a lot of earrings,” Ridloff said of her character’s name sign. “In real life, that happened to be the name sign for my husband.”
By gender-flipping their characters, the film introduces five male and five female superheroes to the MCU.
Producer Nate Moore told Screen Rant the decision to change a character’s gender was always specific to their story.
“Sprite, the boy who never grew up, is something you’ve seen a lot,” said Moore. “The girl who never grew up seems to be a little bit of a fresher idea, so it’s just those creative conversations to create a balance that we thought was interesting.”
There, Ajak was believed to be an Incan hero named Tecumotzin.
It’s funny that Kingo has this version of the shield since Steve Rogers used it when he was simply an actor for the government’s war propoganda. In “Eternals,” Kingo is a famous Bollywood actor.
Centuri-Six is a planet mentioned in Thor issue No. 258. There, we learn from one of its citizens, Gormok, that the planet was raided by a criminal named Grey Gargoyle and his pirate ship.
He imprisoned the planet’s peaceful people made up of philosophers and artisans on his ship where they lived out their days as slaves.
Six suits were made for each character. As they go through time, the suits have subtle changes which may be difficult to notice on a first watch. For instaance, Druig’s costumes become darker as the film progresses through time. Thena’s costume becomes “more fragile and soft.”
“The more rebellious characters like Druig and Makkari have red in their costumes that no one else has. The leaders, Ajak and Ikaris, tend to veer more towards blue,” producer Nate Moore said in the film’s production notes. “We tried to have general principles for how we dressed people. Some of that is inspired by comics, like Ikaris is in blue in the comics. Thena is in gold in the comics.”
Thena says it’s actually Excalibur, King Arthur’s sword. The Ebony Blade belongs to a Marvel character named the Black Knight.
We later see the Ebony Blade in the film’s second end-credits sequence. Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) opens a box to find the cursed sword inside.
Harington told Insider he was “excited that Dane comes into contact with this sword,” adding that he thought it was a “really strong ending to the movie.”
“It makes me want to see what’s next, and the fact that might include me is exciting,” Harington said.
It feels hinted at in the film that there may have been some sort of connection between the two that wasn’t explained.
In the comics, Arishem stands still on a pylon for 50 years to judge whether or not humanity is worth saving. If he decides they’re not worthy, he’ll simply destroy the planet and all of its inhabitants.
Circles within triangles are used on the ship and throughout the film as a symbol of unity. Stewart studied meteors at the Science Museum in London to work with her team to make the interior of the ship look like the inside of a meteor.
“We worked really hard at the textures so that it looked like the inside of a meteor and truly ancient,” Stewart said in the film’s production notes. “I was really excited to see some space dust that had arrived on a small meteor that was seven billion years old and had recently been discovered. It was the same color.”
You may have been too stunned by Harry Styles’ unexpected cameo as Thanos’ brother to realize that the comedian was voicing Starfox’s comrade.
Zhao confirmed to Fandom it was the voice of Oscar winner Mahershala Ali who was previously announced to play Blade at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.
An untitled “Blade” reboot is currently in the works at Marvel with no release date attached.