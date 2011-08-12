Eternal Darkness: Perfect Fit For Nintendo 3DS

Longtime Nintendo fans have fond memories playing 2002’s Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem on the GameCube. Developed by Silicon Knights, this dark adventure sent players on a horrific journey full of magic spells, demons and most importantly, sanity effects, where things were never what they seemed.



While critically acclaimed, the game was not a commercial success, but remains a longtime favourite.

Bottom line, it’s time Eternal Darkness made a comeback on Nintendo’s 3DS.

For a system lacking M-rated content, Sanity’s Requiem would fit in nicely, especially for players searching for life after The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.

Of course, the subject matter is a bit more macabre than Link’s quest. Here, players step into the shoes of 12 characters spread across various time periods, from ancient Rome to the present. Each person not only has unique weapons and clothes, but also a story to tell, though they’re all linked in some fashion.

Ultimately, the constant switching gave Eternal Darkness much needed variety.

It was thankfully one of many highlights. A wide assortment of spells helped gamers combat hordes of monsters, and a plethora of “jump out of your seat” moments kept them second guessing till the very end.

The game’s coolest feature, though, were those aforementioned sanity effects, where the developers intentionally messed with players’ heads. One moment, the walls would bleed, or a character suddenly lost his or her head. Silicon Knights even broke the fourth wall by pretending to switch off the game and lower the volume. This definitely put Eternal Darkness on a different level than Capcom’s Resident Evil.

Why did audiences fail to snatch up copies by the millions? Probably had something to do with it being a new IP on a system dominated by the likes of Mario, Zelda and Metroid, a common problem across all Nintendo platforms.

There’s also the adult content to consider. Eternal Darkness was the first M-rated title from Nintendo, and there may have been a disconnect between the publisher and its predominantly younger audience.

That said, we think 3DS would be a wonderful fit. The camera, which often sits directly behind the character or at an angle, would work perfectly with the machine’s glasses free 3D, while the thoroughly enjoyable quest would add yet another quality offering to the handheld’s growing library.

Taking this a step further, it would be a measure of redemption for Silicon Knights, since the company received criticism from diehard Nintendo fans following its decision to halt development of Too Human for GameCube and bring it to Xbox 360, quality of that game notwithstanding. Microsoft fans had harsh words for the company’s founder, Denis Dyack, but we think the Nintendo faithful would be more forgiving, since he’s largely responsible for not only Eternal Darkness, but also the beloved GameCube hit, Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes.

On that note, we’d love to re-experience Eternal Darkness one more time, preferably on the go.

