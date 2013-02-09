Etch A Sketch Made One Of The Saddest Ads You'll Ever See To honour Its Late Inventor

Etch A Sketch released a simplistic yet beautiful ad tribute to its late inventor André Cassagnes, who died at 86 on January 16.



The toy was first available to the general public by The Ohio Art Company in the early 1960s, and its magical technology remains unchanged.

Images range from the extremely complex to the simple. Ad agency Team Detroit embraced the latter strategy: The tribute ad shows a simply etched frown.

Etch A Sketch’s ad honouring Andre Cassagnes by Team Detroit.

Photo: Etch A Sketch

Team Detroit also made Etch A Sketch’s ads declaring its political objectivity after Mitt Romney’s aide used the toy as a metaphor for the presidential hopeful’s campaign.

Ads read, “We have a left knob and a right knob for each political party.”

