This iPad App Could Be The Next Big Deal Kickstarter Project

Now that the Pebble watch is sold out, attention is quickly shifting to Etcher, an Etch-a-Sketch case and app combo for your iPad.



And yes, you can actually turn its knobs and draw with it. The app lets you save your drawings, export them for emailing and sharing, and even create time-lapse movies of your drawings.

Etcher is officially licensed through Ohio Art and already has a licence through Apple. All it needs now is a little financial support.

Check out the pitch video below and contribute on Kickstarter if you like it.



