Etan Patz's Confessed Killer Allegedly Kept A Photo Of The Boy For Years

The ex-wife of the man who has confessed to killing Etan Patz told reportedly police he kept what looked like the photo of the boy that had been plastered on missing person posters.Pedro Hernandez kept the picture in his box of personal papers for years after the murder, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.



Ex-wife Daisy Rivera told police she confronted him with the picture but he became defensive, the source told the Post.

“Put that away! Don’t go through my stuff!” he shouted.

Police searched Hernandez’s New Jersey home but did not find what could have been a damning keepsake, according to the Post’s law enforcement source.

“One of the things they were looking for when they got a search warrant for the house was this picture or this box but they didn’t find it so they’ll have to use her testimony,” if the case goes to trial, the source told the Post.

Hernandez confessed to the 1979 killing in May. He said he strangled the boy, then wrapped the body in a bag, and put it in a box.

The body was never found.

