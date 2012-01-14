3 Half-Nude Underwear Models Wreak Havoc In A French Art Museum

France’s Musee d’Orsay is up in arms over a new marketing video showing three underwear-clad lingerie models running through its galleries, ArtInfo reports.The models pulled the stunt for French underthings-maker Etam, which posted the clip on its website earlier this week without getting the museum’s permission.

Now the museum is threatening to sue the company, saying it doesn’t allow photographers in its collections and that the video infringes on its rights, ArtInfo said.

Even if the museum is unhappy about being used as the backdrop for a guerrilla marketing campaign, museum-goers who caught the show seem pretty amused.

These are the models, pre-strip show. They've also bared all for Etam at Eiffel Tower and Charles de Gaulle airport.

They enter the museum's Impressionist galleries donning trench coats.

They even pretend to look at the art--or perhaps they're true art aficionados.

It's not long before the striptease begins. Trench coats fall to the floor.

And the models are off, ready to take on the Musee d'Orsay.

They start out slowly...

But soon they're in a full-out sprint through the museums hallowed halls.

A few quick-thinking patrons whip out their cameras.

These models seem like they're having the time of their lives.

Hopefully someone picked up their coats before they had to head back into the cold.

