3 Half-Nude Underwear Models Wreak Havoc In A French Art Museum

Photo: screenshot via Etam/YouTube

France’s Musee d’Orsay is up in arms over a new marketing video showing three underwear-clad lingerie models running through its galleries, ArtInfo reports.The models pulled the stunt for French underthings-maker Etam, which posted the clip on its website earlier this week without getting the museum’s permission.



Now the museum is threatening to sue the company, saying it doesn’t allow photographers in its collections and that the video infringes on its rights, ArtInfo said.

Even if the museum is unhappy about being used as the backdrop for a guerrilla marketing campaign, museum-goers who caught the show seem pretty amused.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.