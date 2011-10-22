Here's What You Need To Know About ETA

Photo: AP

Yesterday, Spanish separatist group, ETA announced an end to its campaign of shootings and bombings as a way of demanding Basque independence.Over the last 40 years, over 800 lives have been claimed by the violent group’s attacks. Though the group is still looking for independence of the Basque region, it has now vowed to put down its weapons, a decision that was largely expected following its weakening over the past few years.



Founded during the years of Franco, the group has been responsible for countless terrorist attacks in Spain since the late-1950s. Here’s a look at its past.

