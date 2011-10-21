Spain's Eta Separatist Group Gives Up Armed Struggle

Wikimedia Commons



Basque-region separatist group Eta has announced an end to its campaign of shooting and bombings, reports the BBC.Over 40 years ETA’s campaign of violence has killed more than 800 people. The group had called for independence in the Basque homeland in Spain and France.

In recent years a security crackdown had lead to a weakening of the group. The end of violence was widely expected, The New York Times reports, and had been carefully planned with help from the French and Spanish governments, Kofi Annan from the UN and Northern Ireland Republican leader Gerry Adams.

However, the group is still fighting for an independent Basque homeland. A statement released to select media outlets concludes “Long live the free Euskal Herria, Long live Basque socialism, no rest until independence and socialism.”

