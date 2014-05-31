'E.T.' Was Initially A Horror Film And Here Are The Original Designs To Prove It

Steven Spielberg’s classic “E.T.” is heralded as one of the director’s best works today. It’s also one of the highest-grossing.

However, you may not realise the film about a friendly extraterrestrial was originally envisioned as a horror movie that was supposed to be a sequel to Spielberg’s “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

The movie, then referred to as “Night Skies,” was supposed to feature aliens “who could kill each other” using the tips of their fingers, according to Time. There was also a good alien in the group, too, named Buddy who more or less reflected E.T.

Spielberg ultimately deemed the idea too dark and we ended up with the film we know today.

Since the idea for “Night Skies” was tossed around, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that there were some early ideas of how the aliens should look.

Special effects artist Rick Baker recently shared some of his original concept art and designs for the aliens from “E.T.” and “Night Skies” on Twitter, and boy are they a lot different from the alien we grew up with.

First, here’s the cuddly E.T. we know:

Below are some of the images Baker shared of a much different, angrier alien.

This alien may look kind of unrecognizable now …

As requested The Night Skies alien. Not finished, no eyes. Cover the top of his head and tell me who he looks like. pic.twitter.com/r3PxK1T98A

— Rick Baker (@TheRickBaker) May 22, 2014

… but take off the top of the head and there’s a familiar face underneath.

He does look like Edward G and the others.But painting out the top of the head, adding eyes,and small tweaks.ET”S dad pic.twitter.com/XOdbSNDmAd

— Rick Baker (@TheRickBaker) May 23, 2014

Here’s the design of the full alien which had a preying mantis-like arm.





Unhappy days,film shut down. I wanted to change the body of the ET,the mantis like arm placement just didn’t work imo pic.twitter.com/mNMEAP9yem

— Rick Baker (@TheRickBaker) May 26, 2014

Happy days sculpting the prototype arms for the Night Skies alien back in 1980 pic.twitter.com/x2z2ftL1ll

— Rick Baker (@TheRickBaker) May 24, 2014

An entire clan of extraterrestrials!

@TheRickBaker/Twitter Baker: ‘I was so excited to be working on this project, to be able to design different alien characters of the same race.’

This one’s a bit cuter.

