How Esurance's $US1.5 Million Giveaway Won The Super Bowl Post-Game [THE BRIEF]

YouTube/Esurance Actor John Krasinski for Esurance.

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The Super Bowl is over. We made it, everyone! We’ll probably be chatting about the game for the rest of the morning, but then it will be back to business as usual here at Business Insider Advertising. If there’s a topic you think we should be delving into, feel free to send me an e-mail at [email protected] (no obvious self-promotion or PR pitches, please).

Esurance might have won the Super Bowl from a social media perspective by airing the first ad after the Super Bowl. In it, actor John Krasinski explains that the online car insurance company saved $US1.5 million by airing its commercial after the game instead of during it, and had decided instead to give that $US1.5 million to a lucky person who tweets #EsuranceSave30. Naturally, my Twitter feed was full of the hashtag in the moments following the game:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

AgencySpy reports that Ogilvy London’s worldwide managing director on its Dove account, Erica Hoholick, is headed to TBWA\Media Arts Lab to become its president. Hoholick previously spent six years as a managing director at TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles.

Teen Vogue has signed a group of popular Instagram users to do several native advertising campaigns, including a live Instagram fashion show.

California-based agency Pitch promoted executive creative director Xanthe Wells to chief creative officer. The agency also hired TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles alum Gage Clegg to be a group creative director.

Ad Age released its Agency A-List and named Grey its Agency of the Year for 2013.

Academy Awards sponsors Coca-Cola and Hyundai will not return for this year’s Oscars, which takes place March 2.

Digiday counted down the top five real-time marketing moments of the Super Bowl, with @DiGiornoPizza getting the nod for the best branded tweet of the night.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.