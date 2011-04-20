The 7 Kidnapped Estonians In Lebanon Post A Chilling Video

Seven Estonian tourists, kidnapped last month in Lebanon, have posted a YouTube video pleading for help.



Their appeals go out to the King of Saudi Arabia and Jordan, the Prime Minister of Lebanon and the President of France.

The seven hostages take turns speaking to the cameras: “Please do anything to help us get back home,” one says.

Another: “Please, help us.”

And a third: “This is a really difficult situation. Do everything it takes to get us home.”

The Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister had no comment on the matter, according to BNN.

