Estonia Might Have The Most Efficient Tax Filing System In The World

It’s true.It turns out that one reason why Estonia has been the lone feel-good story amidst the Eurozone crisis is that its tax filing system is scarily efficient.



Introduced in 2000, the system allows individual income taxes, business taxes and excises to be filed electronically.

Using a secure ID, a filer simply completes pre-made forms and approves the document with a digital signature.

The process takes an average of five minutes, and last year 94% of tax declarations were filed electronically.

The system is part of the country’s impressive e-government initiative, which allows Estonians to do everything from vote to fill out prescriptions to look up school grades online.

Estonians begin filing their taxes on Wednesday.

