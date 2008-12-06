Estimating Apple iPhone App Sales So Far: $50-$100 Million In Revenue (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch customers have downloaded some 300 million software apps since Apple started selling them in July. We estimate that Apple has booked $50 million to $100 million in revenue so from those sales.



Regardless, it’s couch change for Apple, which topped $32 billion in sales last fiscal year.

More important is that Apple’s app platform is still far ahead of its competition. And we think it’s doing its real job, too: Helping Apple sell more iPhones and iPod touches, which are worth much, much more to Apple’s top and bottom lines.

How’d we get $50 million to $100 million?

Apple has told the WSJ that “most” iPhone downloads are free apps. We don’t know how many those are, so let’s assume they’re about two-thirds of the downloads.

That suggests that 100 million downloads (of 300 million) were paid apps.

Apple recently published the top 10 most-downloaded paid apps. Their average price is about $2.80. We’ll round that up to $3.

That suggests Apple’s gross revenue from paid apps is $300 million.

Apple takes a 30% cut, and gives 70% to developers. That’s $90 million for Apple, which we’ll round up to $100 million for simplicity’s sake.

But this may be overstate the reality. In August, Steve Jobs told the WSJ that Apple made $30 million in gross sales for the first 60 million app downloads. Five times that (300 million downloads at that same rate) is $150 million, of which Apple would get 30%, or $45 million. We’ll round that up to $50 million.

