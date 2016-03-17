Happy couples have these 3 things in common

Esther Perel is a renowned relationship expert who has worked with hundreds of couples around the world. During her countless sessions with all different kinds of duos, Perel noticed a few key factors that happy relationships have in common.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Chelsea Pineda and Alana Kakoyiannis

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.