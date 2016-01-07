A relationship expert reveals the key to a thriving relationship

Esther Perel is a renowned relationship expert who has worked with hundreds of couples around the world.

During her countless sessions with all different kinds of pairs, Perel noticed a key factor that happy relationships have in common.

“The bottom line of what makes for a thriving relationship is probably similar across the board,” Perel told Business Insider.

“The first thing is that we want to feel that we matter. I want to feel that I am valued, that I am recognised, that I am seen, that someone cares about me, that somebody notices what I do at work, that somebody lets me know that they have noticed what I do at work, and maybe even thank me or appreciate me for having done all of this,” she said.

“Same in the home,” Perel elaborated.”Same in every relationship. We are creatures of meaning, and we need to know that we matter.”

Watch the video above to hear Perel’s full analysis.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst and Alana Kakoyiannis

