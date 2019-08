Esther Perel, the provocative relationship expert and author of “Mating in Captivity” explains why “Fifty Shades of Grey” is such a powerful cultural phenomenon for both sexes.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis. Camera by Jason Gaines.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.