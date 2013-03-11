Esther Dyson Is Working On A Plan To Make Spam Very, Very Expensive For Advertisers

Esther Dyson

Esther Dyson is well-known in Silicon Valley for her ambitious and otherworldly investments. Her projects include the genetics testing service 23andme, along with a cluster of health and commercial space startups; she has taken to wearing a pulse-monitoring watch, and, as a part-time astronaut, she has been weightless in space four times. Perhaps her earlier career in the gutter of journalism just wasn’t near enough to the stars.Another of Dyson’s pet subjects is email pollution and how to fix it. It is a subject she has been pursuing for several years and through startups such as Boxbe, a filtering service ill-suited to an era when the internet zeitgeist was free and open. Now, she says, there is a real appetite to fix email in a way that reinforces the value of each piece of communication – by making the sender pay.



It seems nonsensical to have to pay to send a form of communication we all take for granted and distribute so freely. Wouldn’t that disrupt a hugely convenient and simple way of communicating? But flip to the recipient’s point of view and it makes sense. The recipient could impose different charges on different forms of mail, say £300 (about $450) for a marketing message or 10p for a friend, and the money could even be donated to charity. Dyson sees business opportunities for the services that mediate and manage these costs on both sides. She argues that email has become a personal task list created by other people, and senders need to take on some responsibility.

What Dyson is proposing is a rethink of the value exchange around email data. We value some of the messages and can reconfigure the system to allow those. For those who we might not value personally, but might consider as useful targeted advertising, it might be worth the expense to the brand of paying to reach our inbox.

Facebook stealthily rolled out a similar trial earlier this year, charging $100 to reach a handful of senior executives – Mark Zuckerberg included – in their main inbox, rather than some hidden lesser folder. This was not about ego but about experimenting with signaling and filtering for incoming mail. There is something in the wind.

And now Jaron Lanier, the tech veteran whose latest book is Who Owns the Future?, has described how the seemingly open, free and democratic internet has actually helped corporations, states and financial organisations to boost their wealth by building up vast hoards of information. This short tail is self-perpetuating, with these huge systems gathering big data archives that reinforce their computational and financial power.

Consumers need to regain control and recognise the financial value of every piece of information they release into the world, from strands of data gathered by CCTV to comments on social networks and location trails via mobiles. Such a scenario would perversely invert the dynamics of the internet as we know it.

Yet there is a logic behind these insights, encouraging us to rethink the exchange of value. If a service for free proves too expensive an exchange in terms of personal data, and a paywall too crude a framework that excludes us from the online debate, where is the balance? For publishers, the micropayments model has never yet worked, but are conditions – and the technology – now more favourable?

Many developers now work primarily on mobile, a shift to the default publishing platform being one where micropayments are built-in which could be a huge advantage for publishers. And if consumer-readers are becoming more discerning in how they give their time and contributions online, do we need to revisit the idea of membership and inclusivity that print subscriptions traditionally fostered? The time for sentimental attachment to businesses that used to work is over.

Dyson recalls her biggest investment flop yet was a zeppelin that flew above California. She became stuck on an idea that she couldn’t emotionally detach herself from: “I invested a lot more money than I should have. And the lesson from that is not to fall in love.”

