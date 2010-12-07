Meet The Army Woman Who Manages $5 Billion And The 12 Top Rising Stars Of 2010

Somehow the following 13 men and women have managed to reach top echelons in the financial world, without breaking 40 years old.They range in age from 27 to 39 years old, and they enjoy things like bungee jumping, walking on glass, and competing in international sporting tournaments – when they’re not busy managing billions for their firms, of course.

We scoured E-Financial’s FN100 Rising Stars list (their pick of the top 100 executives aged under 40 in European financial markets) for the financiers who are not just ridiculously good at making money, but the ones that have the most potential.

One look at their lives outside of work shows why these financiers will always be successful – they’re go-getters at everything.

Esther Chan, Portfolio manager for emerging market debt at Aberdeen Asset Management, 30

Esther Chan likes to climb over barbed wire fences. She also manages $5 billion of emerging market bonds for Aberdeen AM.

She didn't plan on a career in finance; she wanted to be a soldier.

So she competes in the Tough Guy race: 'an assault course through eight miles of mud, underwater tunnels, barbed wire fences, broken glass and fire walks.' Of course, she also bungee jumps.

Django Davidson, Partner at Algebris Investments, 30

Julian Barnett , Founder at Ridley Park Capital , 34

Julian Barnett clocked an average annual return of 28% for Polar Capital's Paragon fund between 2003 and 2008. 'More remarkably, he returned 20% in 2008, when the average hedge fund was down almost the same amount.'

No surprise then that he got a ~$19 million bonus when he left Polar. He launched Ridley Park Capital this year with $200m; it's now at $350m.

Simona Paravi, Global chief investment officer, wealth, HSBC Global Asset Management, 36

Simona Paravi wanted to be the Pope as a child. When she realised that wasn't going to happen, she pursued a different path, leading her to become HSBC US' chief investment officer by the age of 32.

She's now responsible for $50 billion of AUM and a team of 50 worldwide.

She's also worked with refugees of the Bosnian war and published a novel.

Paul Jeffries, Investment manager at Railpen Investments, 34

Eamon Brabazon, Head of EMEA private equity exit business at JP Morgan , 39

Brabazon won the most promising rising star at the Private Equity News advisory services awards in November.

After only a year as head of JP Morgan's exit business, 'the bank has the highest deal tally of any bank this year at 23 either completed or in the pipeline.'

Nicolas Marque, Global head of structured equity at BNP Paribas, 33

Marque was one of the best performing equities derivatives salesman at BNP between 2001 and 2005.

In his current role, he manages 300 front office staff and notional assets of ~$160 billion. He is the youngest member of the bank's global equities and commodity derivatives division's executive committee.

Jeff Blumberg,  Chief executive Egerton Capital , 34

Blumberg spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs AM, where he was COO overseeing the manager's external hedge fund investments in Europe and Asia. He joined Egerton this year where he picked a high-calibre hedge fund to run, the firms flagship long/short equity hedge fund.

Blumberg also represented the US and Canada in international squash.

Stuart Rhodes, Fund manager at M&G Investments, 30

Rhodes has represented Great Britain in the World University Games twice.

He's a former semi-pro tennis player, and when he was 27 he took over as sole manager of the M&G Global Dividend fund, which returned 13% over the past year.

Greg Best , Managing director, cash trading desk at Morgan Stanley , 34

Best was known as one of Lehman Brothers' 'top cash equities traders' and was part of the crew who propelled Lehman into a top-five equity franchise.

He's been tapped as the future head of cash equities trading for Morgan Stanley, 'because his in-depth knowledge and client relationships give him an edge as an execution adviser.'

Asita Anche, Managing director and High-frequency Quant at Goldman Sachs , 28

Anche was scooped up by Goldman Sachs in August to contribute to building its fixed-income market-making unit. Her first job was in the high-frequency trading group at Citadel. She also worked in Millennium's HFT unit before moving to Goldman.

Reza Amiri , Founder of Susa Fund Management , 35

Amiri was a former portfolio manager at Citadel. He launched Susa last year and it has returned almost 40% since then.

He collects old stock and bond certificates, which are plastered on the walls of Susa's Berkeley Street offices.

Feras Al-Chalabi , Partner at Odey Asset Management , 34

Al-Chalabi joined Odey AM in 1999 and manages $1.2bn of long-only money. In 2010 he's made returns of 11% for the firm's flagship continental Europe fund, 'ranking it in the top 10% of peers over one, three and five years.'

But rising finance superstars aren't just limited to Europe...

