Estelle's "Shine" and Hit Single "American Boy" Suddenly Back On iTunes (AAPL, WMG)

Hoping to prove that the offline success of Kid Rock’s single “All Summer Long” wasn’t a fluke, Warner Music Group tried to see if its new artist Estelle could pull off the same feat: During the last week of August, WMG abruptly removed Estelle’s debut album, Shine, from Apple’s iTunes store — even though her single, “American Boy,” featuring Kanye West, was constantly in iTunes’ list of the top 10 most popular songs.

What happened? The same thing that happened with Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long.” A second rate cover of “American Boy” started shooting up the iTunes charts.

But unlike Kid Rock’s song, Estelle’s “American Boy” started falling on Billboard’s singles chart. Meanwhile, Shine plummeted as well before reversing course last week. Nonetheless, during its iTunes absence, the album only moved 10,000 more copies.

So, today, Shine suddenly re-appeared on iTunes — “American Boy” and all.

Earlier: How To Get An iTunes Hit: Record The Songs Kid Rock Won’t Sell On iTunes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.