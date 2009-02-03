Estelle Calls Smash Hit "American Boy" "A Joke"

Estelle and Kanye West’s “American Boy” was one of the most downloaded songs of the year and earned spots on Best of the Year lists by everyone from Rolling Stone to Pitchfork. There was even a minor scandal this summer when Warner Music Group briefly took the song, and its album Shine, off of iTunes.



So what does the R&B chanteuse have to say about her chart-topping smash?

AmNY: “We wrote that more as a joke. I didn’t think people would like that at all. I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ “

Oh, isn’t that always the way it is? The writers of hit songs always insist they never thought their compositions would be as successful as they are.

But what’s even more interesting about the success of “American Boy,” AmNY says, is that it doesn’t sound like much of the rest of Estelle’s debut album.

[T]he fans who only know Estelle from the bouncy, happy, lust-is-new feeling of “American Boy” might be surprised by the tone and feel of her full-length, “Shine.”

This could mean that she’s on track to become a one-hit wonder on par with Natalie Imbruglia, who had a hit song that sounded nothing like the rest of her well-crafted album 10 years ago.

See Also: Estelle’s “Shine” and Hit Single “American Boy” Suddenly Back On iTunes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.