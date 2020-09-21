Ad breaks in space: Estée Lauder's deal with NASA to promote skincare products on the International Space Station

NASA The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship approaches the International Space Station above the Mediterranean Sea in between Turkey and Cyprus, December 8, 2019.

Estée Lauder is sending skincare products to the International Space Station (ISS) in a joint project with NASA.

The beauty company is sending up to 10 bottles of its popular “Advanced Night Repair” serum to the ISS at the end of the month. so that astronauts can film footage

It has asked NASA astronauts to capture the “imagery and video” of the product in the space station’s microgravity environment so the footage can later be used in ad campaigns.

NASA has pushed to open up the ISS for commercial use over the years but the project with Estée Lauder will become one of the most high-profile commercial projects ever produced on the ISS.

The company’s president Stephane de la Faverie told a panel at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ Ascend Summit last month that he was a “risk-taker,” the New York Post reported.

“That tends to basically come with ideas that are a little bit, you know, outside of the normal, traditional ways of doing marketing,” he said, according to the Post.

In 2001, Pizza Hut became the first restaurant chain to deliver a pizza to space â€” a publicity stunt that cost around $US1 million, according to the BBC.

The pizza was sent onboard a resupply rocket to Russian astronaut Yuri Usachov, who was working on the ISS.

Usachov filmed himself eating the pizza, which, according to ABC, was “seasoned with extra spices, especially salt since it’s known that taste buds become a little dulled in space.”

In the last few years, NASA has been opening up the ISS to private companies to exploit for marketing and entertainment purposes.

This week, a media production company called Space Hero Inc. said it plans to film the first reality TV show set in space, which will involve selecting one person from a group of contestants to travel to the ISS in 2023.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also announced earlier this year that actor Tom Cruise had signed on to produce a film aboard the ISS.

