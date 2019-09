Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty

A huge estate in Celina, Texas, is on sale for $15 million.The property, ideal for horses, is spread out on 314 rolling acres off Country Road 97. The home is classified as a ranch or plantation.



The main home features four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.