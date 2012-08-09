These 30 Cars Determine The Fate Of The US Auto Industry

Most major automakers depend on just a few models to drive sales.Morgan Stanley is out with its US Auto Product Guidebook, which takes a closer look at just how important those top models are.

From the report: 

Isolating just the top 10 best selling nameplates alone accounted for nearly 25% of total US volume last year. The top 20 nameplates accounted for nearly 40% of sales, while the top 30 accounted for just under 50% of the market.

We’ve collected the three best selling US-models for each of the major car manufacturers.  We also included what per cent each car represents of total US sales for each manufacturer.

Chrysler: Dodge Ram

Dodge Ram Pickup

  • Price: $22,120
  • Units: 138,581
  • % of US Volume: 16.6

Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Price: $27,195
  • Units: 75,117
  • % of US Volume: 9

Jeep Wrangler

  • Price: $22,045
  • Units: 70,871
  • % of US Volume: 8.5

Ford: F-Series

Ford F-Series

  • Price: $23,500
  • Units: 301,141
  • % of US Volume: 26.4

Ford Fusion

  • Price: $21,700
  • Units: 136,849
  • % of US Volume: 12

Ford Focus

  • Price: $16,200
  • Units: 131,423
  • % US Volume: 11.5

General Motors: Chevrolet Silverado

Chevrolet Silverado

  • Price: $22,195
  • Units: 194,508
  • % of US Volume: 14.8

Chevrolet Malibu

  • Price: $22,110
  • Units: 141,437
  • % of US Volume: 10.7

Chevrolet Cruze

  • Price: $17,130
  • Units: 113,895
  • % of US Volume: 8.7

Honda: Civic

Honda Civic

  • Price: $15,755
  • Units: 162,582
  • % of US Volume: 23.2

Honda Accord

  • Price: $21,480
  • Units: 155,178
  • % of US Volume: 22.1

Honda CR-V

  • Price: $22,495
  • Units: 146,682
  • % of US Volume: 20.9

Nissan: Altima

Nissan Altima

  • Price: $21,500
  • Units: 157,101
  • % of US Volume: 27.2

Nissan Rogue

  • Price: $22,070
  • Units: 71,838
  • % of US Volume: 12.4

Nissan Versa

  • Price: $10,990
  • Units: 60,919
  • % of US Volume: 10.5

Toyota: Camry

Toyota Camry

  • Price: $22,055
  • Units: 213,903
  • % of US Volume: 20.4

Toyota Corolla/Matrix

  • Price: $16,130
  • Units: 151,726
  • % of US Volume: 14.5

Toyota Prius

  • Price: $24,000
  • Units: 126,654
  • % of US Volume: 12.1

Hyundai/Kia: Hyundai Sonata

Hyundai Sonata

  • Price: $20,895
  • Units: 117,412
  • % of US Volume: 18.2

Hyundai Elantra

  • Price: $16,695
  • Units: 97,769
  • % of US Volume: 15.1

Kia Optima

  • Price: $19,500
  • Units: 73,158
  • % of US Volume: 11.3

BMW: The 3 Series

BMW 3 Series

  • Price: $36,500
  • Units: 46,762
  • % of US Volume: 29.5

BMW 5 Series

  • Price: $46,900
  • Units: 27,751
  • % of US Volume: 17.5

Mini Cooper

  • Price: $19,500
  • Units: 22,790
  • % of US Volume: 14.4

Daimler: The Mercedes C Class

Mercedes C Class

  • Price: $34,800
  • Units: 37,686
  • % of US Volume: 26.4

Mercedes E Class

  • Price: $49,800
  • Units: 30,366
  • % of US Volume: 21.3

Mercedes M Class

  • Price: $48,990
  • Units: 20,626
  • % of US Volume: 14.5

Volkswagen: Jetta

Volkswagen Jetta

  • Price: $15,515
  • Units: 83,203
  • % of US Volume: 30.3

Volkswagen Passat

  • Price: $19,995
  • Units: 55,065
  • % of US Volume: 20

Volkswagen Rabbit/Golf

  • Price: $17,995
  • Units: 20,882
  • % of US Volume: 7.6

