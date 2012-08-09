These 30 Cars Determine The Fate Of The US Auto Industry

Workers build a Ford Focus on the assembly line at Ford Motor Co.’s Wayne Michigan Assembly Plant.

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Most major automakers depend on just a few models to drive sales.Morgan Stanley is out with its US Auto Product Guidebook, which takes a closer look at just how important those top models are.



From the report:

Isolating just the top 10 best selling nameplates alone accounted for nearly 25% of total US volume last year. The top 20 nameplates accounted for nearly 40% of sales, while the top 30 accounted for just under 50% of the market.

We’ve collected the three best selling US-models for each of the major car manufacturers. We also included what per cent each car represents of total US sales for each manufacturer.

