These 30 Cars Determine The Fate Of The US Auto Industry

Most major automakers depend on just a few models to drive sales.Morgan Stanley is out with its US Auto Product Guidebook, which takes a closer look at just how important those top models are.
From the report:
Isolating just the top 10 best selling nameplates alone accounted for nearly 25% of total US volume last year. The top 20 nameplates accounted for nearly 40% of sales, while the top 30 accounted for just under 50% of the market.
We’ve collected the three best selling US-models for each of the major car manufacturers. We also included what per cent each car represents of total US sales for each manufacturer.
Dodge Ram Pickup
- Price: $22,120
- Units: 138,581
- % of US Volume: 16.6
Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Price: $27,195
- Units: 75,117
- % of US Volume: 9
Jeep Wrangler
- Price: $22,045
- Units: 70,871
- % of US Volume: 8.5
Ford F-Series
- Price: $23,500
- Units: 301,141
- % of US Volume: 26.4
Ford Fusion
- Price: $21,700
- Units: 136,849
- % of US Volume: 12
Ford Focus
- Price: $16,200
- Units: 131,423
- % US Volume: 11.5
Chevrolet Silverado
- Price: $22,195
- Units: 194,508
- % of US Volume: 14.8
Chevrolet Malibu
- Price: $22,110
- Units: 141,437
- % of US Volume: 10.7
Chevrolet Cruze
- Price: $17,130
- Units: 113,895
- % of US Volume: 8.7
Honda Civic
- Price: $15,755
- Units: 162,582
- % of US Volume: 23.2
Honda Accord
- Price: $21,480
- Units: 155,178
- % of US Volume: 22.1
Honda CR-V
- Price: $22,495
- Units: 146,682
- % of US Volume: 20.9
Nissan Altima
- Price: $21,500
- Units: 157,101
- % of US Volume: 27.2
Nissan Rogue
- Price: $22,070
- Units: 71,838
- % of US Volume: 12.4
Nissan Versa
- Price: $10,990
- Units: 60,919
- % of US Volume: 10.5
Toyota Camry
- Price: $22,055
- Units: 213,903
- % of US Volume: 20.4
Toyota Corolla/Matrix
- Price: $16,130
- Units: 151,726
- % of US Volume: 14.5
Toyota Prius
- Price: $24,000
- Units: 126,654
- % of US Volume: 12.1
Hyundai Sonata
- Price: $20,895
- Units: 117,412
- % of US Volume: 18.2
Hyundai Elantra
- Price: $16,695
- Units: 97,769
- % of US Volume: 15.1
Kia Optima
- Price: $19,500
- Units: 73,158
- % of US Volume: 11.3
BMW 3 Series
- Price: $36,500
- Units: 46,762
- % of US Volume: 29.5
BMW 5 Series
- Price: $46,900
- Units: 27,751
- % of US Volume: 17.5
Mini Cooper
- Price: $19,500
- Units: 22,790
- % of US Volume: 14.4
Mercedes C Class
- Price: $34,800
- Units: 37,686
- % of US Volume: 26.4
Mercedes E Class
- Price: $49,800
- Units: 30,366
- % of US Volume: 21.3
Mercedes M Class
- Price: $48,990
- Units: 20,626
- % of US Volume: 14.5
Volkswagen Jetta
- Price: $15,515
- Units: 83,203
- % of US Volume: 30.3
Volkswagen Passat
- Price: $19,995
- Units: 55,065
- % of US Volume: 20
Volkswagen Rabbit/Golf
- Price: $17,995
- Units: 20,882
- % of US Volume: 7.6
