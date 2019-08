Everybody should be prepared with a bag of essentials for when disaster strikes. Survival expert Tim Macwelch, author of “How To Survive Anything,” shows us what you need to have packed and ready.

Produced by Justin Gmoser.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.