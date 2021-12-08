The essential camping and hiking gear you need for your next outdoor adventure

Image: iStock/pixelfit

Before you head off on a camping trip or a wilderness hike, it always pays to be prepared with the necessary gear.

This equipment ranges from powerful pocket torches to self-inflating mattress and portable coffee makers.

This gear could be a great Christmas present for the camping and hiking obsessive in your life.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Summer is here, and with many of us taking holiday breaks over Christmas and New Year period, there’s no better time to reconnect with nature by taking a long hike or camping trip. Before you do head out into the Australian wilderness for a hike or to camp, there are a few pieces of equipment no trip should be without.

We’ve collected a few pieces of equipment that deserve a spot in your travel pack and overnight kit.

With Christmas right around the corner, these pieces of gear could also make for great presents for the great outdoors lover in your life.

Image: Olight

A good torch is an essential piece of camping gear – you never know when you’ll need one. The Olight Baton 3 is a reliable, pocket-sized torch with a maximum brightness of 1,200 lumens, with a throw distance of just over 160 meters. Depending on which setting you use, the battery of the Baton 3 can last up to 20 days, to a maximum of 94 days when you use the additional charge from the sturdy rechargeable case.

The Olight Baton 3 Torch With Portable Wireless Charging Case is available here.

Image: Wacaco

If you’re someone who can’t start their day without a hot cup of coffee, this portable espresso maker will let you make a hot cuppa, no matter how far you are away from home.

All you need to do is add in some fine coffee grounds along with water to the Wacaco Nanopresso, and a hot cup of coffee is just a button press away. It even comes with a protective travel case, so it won’t get knocked around while in your travel kit.

The Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker is available here.

Image: Olight

If you’ve ever tried to cook yourself dinner while holding a pair of tongs in one hand and a torch in the other, you know how frustrating an experience it can be. This Olight Array 2S head torch will give you the illumination that you need, while also freeing up both of your hands.

The Olight Array 2S head torch has a maximum brightness of 1,000 lumens with 30-hour battery life and 10 different light settings, including floodlight, red light and spotlight functions. It’s also IPX4 water resitant, so you can keep it lit if it starts raining while you’re out.

If you’re a fan of night hikes or exploring dark caves, this head torch is an invaluable piece of gear.

The Olight Array 2S Orange Rechargeable Head Torch is available here.

Image: Coleman

Just because you’re not at home doesn’t mean you can’t gook a hot meal. This lightweight Coleman two-burner camping stove is a great way to cook meals while out camping. It comes with 360-degree WindBlock technology to protect you from any harsh winds and uses a large burner to help provide wider heat distribution. It’s also easily cleanable, so you can pack up and head out without an issue.

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more portable, the Coleman Peak1 Stove is a simple burner that you can attach to a fuel canister.

The Coleman Hyper Flame Fyre Cadet Stove is available here.

Image: Triphunter

Inflatable mattresses are an essential part of a camping trip, but blowing one up can take all of your lung power and then some. This sleeping mat will help you avoid overexerting yourself by being self-inflating. All you need to do is lay it out, open the pneumatic valve and this 3.8cm thick sleeping mat will blow itself up.

This 185cm long mat can easily slide into or under your sleeping bag, and has a waterproof polyester cover, so you don’t have to worry about any overnight flooding soaking it through.

The Self-Inflating Sleeping Pad Lightweight is avaialble here.

Image: Naturehike

If you’re going camping, there’s one piece of gear you’ll absolutely need – a tent. This Naturehike tent is lightweight, making it a great option if you need something portable that won’t weigh down your travel kit. It can hold up to three people, with multiple layers that work together to protect your from both the wind and the rain.

The Naturehike Lightweight Camping Tent is available here.

Image: Down Under

If your hiking goal involves heading out to somewhere special to have a nice lunch, you’ll need somewhere nice to sit. This lightweight outdoor blanket will give you somewhere comfortable to park yourself after a long trek. It also has a fleecy side, making it a great option in the colder months. This outdoor blanket also makes for a good general purpose picnic rug, and can also help add an extra layer of matting inside your tent.

The Down Under Quilted Fleece Picnic Rug and Outdoor Blanket is availble here.

At Business Insider, we independently select and write about products and services we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.