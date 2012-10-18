10 Android Apps You Didn't Know Existed, But Make Your Phone Much Better

Freshen up your Android-powered device by discovering some new apps that make using your phone much more enjoyable.
Whether you just got a new Droid or plan to get one soon these 10 apps will make your phone feel brand new.
Swift Key will change how you type on your Android.
The app automatically detects how you've typed in the past -- from text messaging, mail, chat, Twitter and a few other services -- and serves up suggestions on what you're going to say.
Price: $3.99
Mighty Text syncs your Android phone with your computer, allowing you to send and receive text messages from your PC. If you're at a computer during the day this is extremely useful.
Mighty Text works with both Mac and PC systems. The app has received a lot of positive reviews in the Android Store.
Price: Free
SkyMotion is the Android version of one of our favourite iPhone apps, Dark Sky.
SkyMotion lets you know exactly when it will start raining, and when it will end. The app boasts hyper local focus and is GPS-Enabled.
We really like the minute-by-minute coverage.
Price: Free
Google Sky Map is the perfect solution when you want to discover exactly what star you're gazing up app.
Sky Map is a free offering from the search giant, which is super easy to use too. Simply open the app, point your phone to the sky to discover stars and planets.
Price: Free
Replay classic Rayman from your Android device.
Rayman Jungle Run is a beautiful looking game. The graphics are amazing, there are many levels to discover, and it is all topped off with a great soundtrack.
Price: $2.99
Field Trip helps you to uncover gems in the world around you.
Field Trip runs in the background on your phone. When you get close to something interesting, it sends a push notification with details about the location. No click is required. If you have a headset or Bluetooth connected, it can even read the info to you.
Field Trip helps users to discover thousands of interesting places and experiences under the following categories: Architecture, Historic Places & Events, Lifestyle, Offers & Deals, Food Drinks & Fun, Movie Locations, Outdoor Art and Obscure Places of Interest around you.
Price: Free
Weather Eye is an app and widget. As a widget it provides a very minimal weather forecast on your Android's home screen.
The app is clean, simple, and looks great.
Price: Free
Apex Launcher is a fast, powerful, and highly customisable launcher for your Android's home screen.
Apex helps you to customise your Android's grid size and allows you to have nine different pages. In addition, users can create a scrollable dock with up to 7 icons per page.
Apex is one of the best launchers out. It has excellent reviews and is easy to use.
Price: Free
If you're into torrents and you have an Android, you'll want to get uTorrent.
uTorrent for Android allows you to download torrent files directly to your device. The app even lets users, subscribe directly to RSS feeds, play content and more. Best of all, there's no speed or size limits for downloads.
Price: Free
Scoremobile is an excellent sports companion. The app packs in a speedy interface, real-time alerts, and a fully customisable section called, 'My Score'.
Price: Free
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.