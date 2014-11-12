Essendon Legend And Coach Mark 'Bomber' Thompson Parts Ways With Club

Bomber Thompson is parting ways with the club he coached in 2014. Photo: Getty

Essendon’s 2014 coach, Mark Thompson has split with the club where he played 202 games and earned the nickname “Bomber”.

Thompson has been Essendon’s senior assistant coach since 2010, after a decade coaching at Geelong, and stepped in to lead the coaching team this year following James Hird’s suspension in the wake of a sports supplements scandal.

The Herald Sun says talks with club chairman Paul Little and management over his future role broke down today

“I’m out, I’m done,” Thompson told The Herald Sun. “I was happy to work there, but a role could not be agreed upon.”

The news cast a further pall over the club, with Hird set to return as coach, but currently embroiled in a Federal Court appeal over his ASADA findings, contrary to the wishes of his club.

