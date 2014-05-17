Essendon Chairman On ASADA: We Need The Closure And We Need It Now

Essendon Bombers AFL Chairman Paul Little. Darrian Traynor/ Getty

Essendon’s club chairman Paul Little has called for closure on the ASADA investigation into the club’s 2012 supplement program, in which 40 players reportedly used banned substances.

Little has said the 15 month saga has taken a toll on the players “both on and off the playing field” and that they are the “real victims.”

The chairman also said the club was disappointed by the lack of information it had received from ASADA and the Federal Minister for Sport, and that the process needs to be clearer for those involved.

“Essendon Football Club players need to be given clarity about the future process of this investigation.

“Throughout the last 15 months our players have fully co-operated with the investigation and acted with the utmost of professionalism and integrity.

“We need clarity. We need the leaks to stop. We need the closure and we need it now,” Little said.

