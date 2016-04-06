The model who quit Instagram says she felt pressure to flaunt her sexuality at age 14

Australian Instagram model Essena O’Neill, 19, went viral after quitting social media, calling it “fake,” and saying it made her “miserable.” In a video on her website, O’Neill says she’s much happier after shutting down her social media channels, but reveals that she once felt the pressure to look mature beyond her years.

