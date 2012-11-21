4 Of Esquire's 'Americans Of The Year' Were At The centre Of Major Legal Stories

Esquire has released its “Americans of the Year” list. And several of the folks who represent the spirt of the United States were also at the centre of 2012’s hottest legal stories.



One of the Americans featured, Trayvon Martin, was “just a normal teenager” before he became another painful symbol of persisting racial tension in the nation, Esquire reported.

Another of the featured Americans, Louis Freeh, once headed up the FBI and gained notoriety again this summer when he exposed a huge alleged cover-up of Jerry Sandusky’s sex crimes.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper made the list in part because of his strength and composure after last summer’s shooting rampage in an Aurora, Colo. movie theatre.

The only Supreme Court justice who made the list had a lot of resolve, too. Justice John Roberts “made the court his” when he defied other conservatives by passing Obamacare, Esquire says.

